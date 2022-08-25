‘The Matrix’ theory that changes the meaning of a sci-fi classic









Since the first Matrix film came out in 1999, many theories surrounding its world have sprung up. After all, each of the four films is littered with philosophy and social commentary that aren’t necessarily explicit upon first watching them. As such, The Matrix universe is one that budding lay academics can get their teeth into.

Some fascinating theories surrounding The Matrix include the real world actually being another part of the Matrix, Agent Smith being The One, humanity willingly entering the Matrix, and Morpheus being a villain. Hell, sometimes we have even brought other franchises and movies into the fray, including John Wick, Donnie Darko and Star Wars.

A new theory has recently surfaced online, with a Reddit user claiming that the machines may have actually had good intentions for humanity. The idea begins by noting that a popular belief of why the machines need humans at all – because their brains provide energy and, therefore, power – has flaws. Apparently, if this were the case, then the machines would not be using humans; they would use parrots instead.

According to the user, the brains of humans have 30 times the amount of neurons as the brains of macaws. However, they are also 70 times as large, and the human body is also 60 times as large as that of a macaw. That would mean that you would be able to fill one human-sized pod with 60 parrots, thus providing a far higher yield of energy per pod.

The theory goes on to posit that following the war between the machines and the humans – as shown in The Animatrix – two separate factions of machines formed as they did not agree on what should be done with the humans. One faction wanted to take revenge on humans for their previous barbaric treatment and kill them all; the other empathetically wished to keep them around, at least in some respect.

The machines did keep humans around, as we know. Hence, the theory suggests that the machines had some kind of good intentions, analogous to a shepherd being in favour of culling wolves so as to protect his sheep, but not wiping them out completely, as that would be ‘immoral’. It’s a fascinating theory that throws back into question the nature of artificial intelligence’s morality.

In addition to this, the Matrix costs more energy than humans are capable of providing, which only furthers the notion that there is at least some form of machine benevolence at play. The theory concludes that the machines created a “wildlife preserve”, where humans could live a happy life – albeit a false one – where they do not pose a threat to the machines in the real world.