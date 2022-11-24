







There are so many great films in the world that we might only have the pleasure of seeing once. On the other hand, some exist to be watched time and time again, such as comforting classics or festive favourites. With repeated watches of a certain favourite, we can’t help but feel jealous when a friend tells you they’ve never seen it, knowing that they’ll be able to experience it in all its glory for the first time.

From comedy to horror, certain movie moments work best when they’ve never been experienced before. The ending of Seven or the plot twist in Psycho are priceless cinema-going experiences, made so because of their unpredictable nature. Elsewhere, some films contain such great one-liners or comedic scenarios that just don’t hit as hard as the first time you watched them.

Furthermore, films such as Paris, Texas or Mirror contain such profound emotion and evoke such a specific atmosphere that we’d do anything to indulge in their worlds and the feelings they emit for the first time. There sometimes comes the point with loving a film so much that rewatches aren’t enough – you’d rather wipe your memory of it to experience it all over again

We’ve selected a mixture of emotionally driven and shocking, plot-twisting movies that we would do anything to watch without any prior knowledge of for the first time again.

10 films we wish we could watch again for the first time:

2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

Rightly touted as the best science fiction movie of all time, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey has become an influence for such contemporary movies as Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Everyone can remember where they were and who they were with the first time they watched this bizarre, psychedelic wonder – we just wish we could do it all over again.

Most readers, for example, won’t have had the pleasure of seeing 2001 on the big screen, with many having to settle for a DVD or Blu-Ray copy to see the cinematic wonder.

Airplane! (David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Jerry Zucker, 1980)

Speaking of the best movie of a specific genre, the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker production of Airplane! is regularly named one of the best comedy movies ever made, matched only by the majesty of the Monty Python classic, The Life of Brian. Released in 1980, the semi-slapstick, pun-filled flick is a genuine laugh-a-minute thrill from start to finish, armed with the ability to keep your belly laughing for a full 90 minutes.

Whilst there is something new to be found upon every rewatch of this comedy classic, nothing quite beats the surprise and excitement of your first time watching Airplane!.

Funny Games (Michael Haneke, 1997)

Upon the release of Michael Haneke’s Funny Games in 1997, critics and audiences alike were shocked by the extreme violence on display. At its Cannes Film Festival screening, one-third of the audience walked out in horror, with director Jacques Rivette referring to it as “vile” and a “disgrace.” However, Funny Games achieved its aims by confronting viewers with a critique of the excessive consumption and normalisation of media violence.

Funny Games is a rather ironic choice for this list, considering Haneke remade his Austrian film shot-for-shot and almost word-for-word with American actors a decade later. The film is an unpredictable ride, full of shocking moments that don’t have the same effect when watched more than once.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (Peter Jackson, 2001-2003)

We couldn’t bring ourselves to pick just one of Peter Jackson’s iconic fantasy instalments in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, with each one coming together to make one fabulous whole. Setting the benchmark for the potential of the fantasy genre, with filmmakers yet to return to such heights, Jackson’s trilogy is stuffed with cinematic excellence and a sense of majesty that you simply cannot find anywhere else.

With a scintillating score from Howard Shore, groundbreaking practical effects and stellar performances from the likes of Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis and Ian McKellen, if you’ve never seen Lord of the Rings, we’re jealous.

The Matrix (Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, 1999)

Whilst science fiction was revolutionised in the 1960s, thanks to another film on our list, the contemporary vision of the genre was forever altered by the release of the Wachowski sisters’ The Matrix. Heralding in an era of action movies that embraced breathtaking cinematic set-pieces, the Wachowski’s changed the face of 21st-century action with a film that was inspired by Japanese anime, religious texts and much more.

Whilst there is no real ‘twist’ in The Matrix, there is plenty of playful cinematic behaviour that will keep you baffled and bewildered if you’re yet to dip into its greatness.

Mirror (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1975)

Russian drama Mirror, directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, is a sublime cinematic experience like no other. The film, released in 1975, incorporates unconventional modes of storytelling by playing with time and structure, focusing heavily on emotion rather than a distinctive plot. Mirror moves between different time periods, blending reality with dreams, memories and newsreel footage.

The film is definitely not Tarkovsky’s most accessible and demands to be watched countless times to be fully appreciated for all of its intricacies. Still, Mirror is such a mesmerising movie-watching experience that we’re infinitely jealous of anyone yet to see it.

Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

Mulholland Drive was released to critical acclaim in 2001, despite many viewers grappling with what it all meant. David Lynch’s surreal tale of identity, starring Naomi Watts and Laura Harring, is told through non-linear vignettes, forcing the audience to piece the film’s puzzle together. Whilst the film’s unconventional narrative can be hard to follow, the film is so captivating and well-acted that it lingers with you long after watching.

Just like Mirror, Mulholland Drive is best watched more than once to gain greater insight into its themes. Despite this, watching the weird and wonderful Mulholland Drive for the first time is a wild journey.

Paris, Texas (Wim Wenders, 1984)

Wim Wender’s 1984 road movie Paris, Texas, traces the life of Travis (Harry Dean Stanton), a mysterious nomad, as he journeys to reconnect with his long-lost wife and son. We discover him aimlessly wandering through the Texan desert in a fugue state until his brother discovers his whereabouts and brings him home. Throughout the film, a tender relationship blossoms between Travis and his son, Hunter, as they join forces to reunite with Jane (Nastassja Kinski).

Beautifully shot and acted, Paris, Texas, is ripe with an understanding of the human condition. Wenders presents complex and flawed characters, neither praising nor condemning their actions. The film is profoundly moving, particularly when Travis and Jane finally reconnect, and Travis gives an emotionally-driven monologue that we would love to be able to experience for the first time again.

Psycho (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)

Master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, released his seminal horror, Psycho, in 1960, unknowingly changing the entire landscape of cinema. With its shocking use of graphic violence and sexual explicitness, Pyscho tested the boundaries of the period, which were still governed by the Hays Code. The film is regarded as one of Hitchcock’s best, praised for its tense atmosphere, astounding performances and innovative editing techniques. It is even widely considered to be the first-ever slasher film.

Psycho contains one of the most iconic twist endings in cinema. To watch the film for the first time without any prior knowledge of one of cinema’s most well-known twists would certainly be a thrilling experience.

Seven (David Fincher, 1995)

American filmmaker David Fincher loves a narrative that twists, turns and manipulates the fabric of cinema, and his dark 1995 crime drama Seven is no different. Starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, the film is a lighter version of James Wan’s Saw movies, albeit still a gruesome watch, that follows a serial killer who abides by the seven deadly sins as he punishes and brutally murders his poor victims.

Thanks to several twists, we wish we could return to Fincher’s classic crime drama without knowing the facts of the finale.