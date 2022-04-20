Zola Jesus drops new single 'Desire'









7.6

Zola Jesus has just released ‘Desire’, the haunting second single from her forthcoming album, Arkhon. It’s a gothic piece, and singer-songwriter Nika Roza Danilova’s vocals are incredible on the track. In terms of style, it’s strangely like a fusion of Chelsea Wolfe and Adele, and for those feeling a bit blue today, this is the track for you. It’s minimalist and beautiful, and we can’t wait to hear what else Zola Jesus has in store.

Arkhon is to be her first full-length in five years, and for the new album, Danilova admitted that she’s embraced collaboration as she “needed new blood”. Whilst ‘Desire’ doesn’t veer too far off the beaten path for Zola Jesus, it’s still a lovely piece of art that confirms just how brilliant she is.

“‘Desire’ was written in one sitting at my piano at home. The song was an exorcism for my pain and lack of closure around heartbreak,” Danilova explained in a statement. “Sometimes songs are written simply for the cathartic effect of playing them. This is one of those songs. Performing it feels like the most tangible way to experience that closure for myself.”

One thing is mightily clear on ‘Desire’, Danilova is a classically trained vocalist. You don’t get this sort of delivery from standard artists, and this is how it manages to sucker punch you right in the feels. Heightening this sense of emotion in the new video, director A.F. Cortes added clips that represent the feelings of confinement and despair that you get at the end of a relationship.

“I’ve seen Zola Jesus perform live many times in the past. Still, nothing prepared me to see the vulnerability of this piece unfolding as it was performed in front of my camera,” Cortes expressed. “From that first shoot day, I knew I wanted to complement the live performance with a parallel story: a tale of grief, loss, and the capacity of a cathartic metamorphosis to overcome personal trauma, all set in a minimal space, a transitional moment of learning how to let go of the baggage of a previous existence. In making this piece I wanted to capture a unique moment in time that reflects the vulnerability of the music.”

Arkhon is set for release on May 20th via Sacred Bones. Zola Jesus’ last studio record came in the form of 2017’s Okovi, which was released to critical acclaim. You can pre-order Arkhon here.

Listen to ‘Desire’ below.

