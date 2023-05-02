Zoey Deutch joins the cast of Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’









The star of Not Okay and Set It Up, Zoey Deutch, has joined the Clint Eastwood movie Juror #2.

Featuring alongside the likes of Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult, Deutch will take part in what is being billed as Eastwood’s final movie behind the camera. With a script by Jonathan Abrams, who has only worked in the industry previously as an associate producer on the 2013 action movie Escape Plan, the forthcoming project will follow a man named Justin Kemp (Hoult) who is faced with a moral dilemma whilst serving as a juror on a high-profile case.

Eastwood, who is known for his classic western movies and modern blockbusters, last appeared behind the camera for 2021’s Cry Macho, the story of a washed-up rodeo star who teaches a young boy how to become a man.

Elsewhere, Nicholas Hoult is due to appear in the Robert Eggers remake of Nosferatu shortly before Juror #2. As part of an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Bill Skarsgård, Eggers hopes to recreate the magic of F. W. Murnau’s 1922 original.

While we wait for more news regarding Juror #2, take a look at the trailer for Cry Macho below.