Zendaya performs onstage for first time in eight years at Labrinth Coachella set









American actress Zendaya made a surprise appearance onstage during the 2023 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. She joined British rapper and previous collaborator Labrinth for two songs during his Saturday set at the Mojave Tent stage.

The pair performed ‘I’m Tired’ and ‘All For Us’, both of which were originally featured on the soundtrack to the HBO show Euphoria. Labrinth and Zendaya were previously nominated for an Emmy for ‘I’m Tired’.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram following the surprise mini-set. “Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again.”

“And to the crowd tonight… wow. My heart is so full,” she added. “I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

The actress had previously confirmed last year that she had “stepped away” from music for “a number of reasons. At the time, she called her collaborations with Labrinth a “tiny toe dip back into music.” Othe than the Labrinth collaborations, Zendaya hasn’t released a proper single since 2018.

Check out footage of Zendaya’s performance with Labrinth down below.