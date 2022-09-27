Zack Estrin, the celebrated writer and producer, dies aged 51









Acclaimed writer/producer Zack Estrin, one of the minds behind Prison Break and Netflix‘s Lost In Space, has passed away aged 51. The circumstances of his death are yet to be released, but it was confirmed that he died on Friday, September 23rd, by his representatives, talent agency WME.

“Zack Estrin was our everything,” Estrin’s family said in a statement per Variety. “The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours.”

Estrin was born in California but raised in New York. He then made his way back West, and after enrolling at the University of Southern California, he made his start as a producer on films such as Stranger Than Fiction. Later, he worked in television, lending his talents to some of the most iconic titles of the day, such as Dawson’s Creek and Charmed.

However, it wasn’t until Prison Break first aired on Fox in 2005 that he would be awarded the plaudits he deserved. Estrin then worked on a trio of fantasy dramas for ABC, The Whispers, The River and Once Upon A Time In Wonderland. His most famous recent production came as Netflix’s Lost In Space, which ran between 2018 and 2021.

Before his death, Estrin was working on new projects per his contract with Netflix. The Vice President of Netflix series, Matt Thurnell, reflected in a statement: “Zack was a beloved writer, producer, and partner, whose work taught us to seek adventure and trust in family. His vision and passion will be greatly missed.”

Zack Estrin is survived by his wife, Kari, and two daughters.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.