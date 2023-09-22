Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White drama ‘The Iron Claw’ greenlit by SAG-AFTRA









This December, ‘The Iron Claw’, a new sports drama starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, has been confirmed following a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

The Iron Claw, a sports drama centred around the Von Erichs, a prominent American pro wrestling family, has been granted an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA. The agreement allows the film’s stars to actively promote the movie globally before its anticipated wider release during the upcoming holiday season.

Efron and White will portray Kevin and Kerry Von Erich, respectively, a pair of brothers who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for their devotion to the sport in the 1980s and ’90s.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.”

The new production was written and directed by Sean Durkin, the creator of Martha Marcy May Marlene. Meanwhile, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Angus Lamont from House Productions, Durkin, and A24 helmed the movie’s production. Additionally, Derrin Schlesinger, Harrison Huffman, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, and Eva Yates executive-produced the project.

Accompanying Efron and Allen on the cast are Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James. The Iron Claw is scheduled for a December 22nd release date.

Watch footage from one of Kerry Von Erich’s classic matches below.