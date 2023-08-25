SAG-AFTRA suggest members promote interim agreement productions before autumn festivals









The SAG-AFTRA issued a statement that arrived on Thursday, August 25th, encouraging their members to audition and promote approved interim agreement productions to “strengthen the union’s bargaining position”.

The statement offered by the guild has given guidance to its members on how to promote a project with an interim agreement, which has caused problems for some of the members ever since the writers’ strike started in July.

The likes of Viola Davis and Sarah Silverman have come out asking whether or not members of SAG-AFTRA should be working under such conditions and circumstances.

In order for proposed projects to be given an interim agreement from the guild, a producer must be considered independent from the companies under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers banner and also agree to terms by SAG-AFTRA.

SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement: “Whether it’s walking a picket line, working on approved Interim Agreement productions, or maintaining employment on one of our other permissible, non-struck contracts, our members’ support for their union is empowering and inspiring.”

Crabtree-Ireland continued: “The Interim Agreement is a vital part of our strategic approach and was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members. The Agreement demonstrates to the AMPTP and the struck companies that independent producers at all budget levels are eager, keen, and able to work with our members under these terms.”

The strike is set to go on for some time, so the executive director of the guild is offering something of a solution, concluding: “We encourage SAG-AFTRA members to audition for and appear in projects that have been approved for an Interim Agreement, and applaud them for promoting their work in these productions.”