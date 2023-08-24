Yungblud reveals he was molested by a doctor as a child









Ahead of the release of his new single ‘Hated’, Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, has revealed the song is about his experience of being a survivor of sexual abuse as a child.

Harrison states the event happened when he was a seven-year-old. Before making the new track, he’d never shared it with anyone until discussing it with his producer during the writing of ‘Hated’. Speaking about the song, Yungblud labelled the creation as “the most personal thing I’ve ever released.”

Explaining the backstory of ‘Hated’, Harrison wrote on social media: “When I was seven years old I was molested by a doctor. I never told anyone until I told my producer when this song started to come out.”

“This is the most personal song I’ve ever released. That’s not to say it’s soft or gentle. Far from it. It’s a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul,” the singer added.

He continued: “The song is ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma. Finding inner strength. Acknowledging your past, accepting the pain and having the courage not to let it define your future.”

Harrison concluded by saying: “You’ve got to kill somebody to be somebody to be who you want to be. You’ve got to hit rock bottom and live through all of the shit nobody believes. You’ve got to hurt some people but first some people will thirst on watching you bleed. And that’s when you know that you’ve made it. When you’re hated.”

‘Hated’ will arrive as the second single from Yungblud’s upcoming album, which is still yet to be officially announced. In June, he released the track ‘Lowlife’ which he said was the beginning of a “new era” for him as an artist.

“The truth is I didn’t want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing. So I just didn’t leave bed,” Harrison said upon releasing ‘Lowlife’. “I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch fucking mind numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it.”

If you have suffered sexual abuse, please contact Safeline. The charity helps prevent sexual violence and offers support to anyone who has been affected.

See more (tw) 🖤🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/pI33VclLvL — YUNGBLUD is a lowlife (@yungblud) August 23, 2023