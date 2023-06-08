Yungblud begins new chapter with single ‘LowLife’









Doncaster’s pop-punk sensation Yungblud has shared his latest single, ‘LowLife’. The musician has described the track as the beginning of a “new era” for his blossoming career. Like his previous material, the song is brimming with youthful energy, with rebellion and angst by barrow-load.

“I wrote ‘LowLife’ because I just didn’t want to leave my house,” Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, said in newly released press materials. “I was sick of people, of games, of myself, my friends, anytime I did anything some idiot had an opinion about it. What I should do or be.”

“The truth is I didn’t want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing,” he continued. “So I just didn’t leave bed. I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch fucking mind-numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it.”

Yungblud created the track in collaboration with producer Paul Meany. He continued to explain that, when writing ‘LowLife’, he tried to avoid using external influences. “I’ve not been going into the studio intent on making something like ‘Close To Me’ [The Cure] or ‘Born This Way’ [Lady Gaga] or ‘Life On Mars’ [David Bowie],” he said.

“We’d start with a blank canvas each time, bring up a beat and see what the fuck happens.”

The new single was teased by the star last week across Los Angeles, London, and Germany. Fans were sent mysterious letters by Yungblud containing location details, which were later shared on his social media platforms.

Hear the new single, ‘LowLife’, below.