Watch Yungblud give Avril Lavigne a new haircut









Avril Lavigne recently decided to let Yungblud give her a haircut while sitting in a toilet cubicle. The ‘Complicated’ singer yells, “I need a beer”, before Yungblud grabs a chunk of her dip-dyed hair and lops it off with a pair of scissors. Lavigne (now presumably bald) has since shared the video on her Instagram page.

Thankfully for Avril, Yungblud looks as though he’s cutting her extensions rather than her real hair. “Are you ready? Are you nervous?” he asks, not waiting for a response. “Oh my god, bro!” she yells as Yungblud removes another few inches. “I’m gonna give you a bob,” he adds, attempting to reassure the poor singer.

In the comments, Yungblud wrote: “I’m a mess,” the title of what appears to be an upcoming collaborative single. Avril’s fiancée, Mod Sun, commented on the post, writing: “Haircut looks great! U did well Yungblud new song maybe?”

Yungblud is on a bit of a roll at the moment. The singer recently released his self-titled third studio album, which rocketed to the top of the charts thanks to singles like ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad,’ ‘Tissues’, ‘Today’ and ‘Funeral’.

Opening up about the album in a recent statement, Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) said: “I have thought and felt this record so deeply [sic]. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer. From love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal. I will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. There is simply no other option.”

Meanwhile, Lavigne teamed up with Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat of All Time Low to perform a cover of ‘All The Small Things’ by Blink 182 at the inaugural When We Were Young Festival. Clearly, pop punk ain’t dead.