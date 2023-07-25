Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ has been delayed due to SAG-AFTRA strike









Greek film director Yorgos Lanthimos has seen the premiere of his eighth feature film Poor Things delayed thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The movie, which was originally scheduled to be released in September of this year, has now been pushed back to a December 8th release.

Despite its wide release being delayed, Poor Things is still set to make its debut at the Venice Film Festival in August. You can find the full list of movies set to be released at this year’s event here.

The announcement of the film’s delayed wide release also included information on the movie’s runtime. At 142 minutes, Poor Things will officially be Lanthimos’ longest film.

The long-awaited follow-up to Lanthimos’ 2018 film The Favourite, Poor Things is set to star Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Jerrod Carmichael and Ramy Youssef.

The film will be Stone’s first starring role since 2021’s Cruella. The cast will not make an appearance at the Venice Film Festival due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike.

