Venice Film Festival 2023: The full line-up revealed

Revealing premieres from a collection of iconic filmmakers, including Harmony Korine, Richard Linklater, Ava DuVernay and David Fincher, the festival is due to be one of the biggest of the year.

In competition are the likes of Luc Besson’s Dogman, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, David Fincher’s The Killing and Michael Mann’s Ferrari. Coppola’s latest is her first film since 2020’s On the Rocks, with the movie telling the story of Elvis Presley’s wife and the romance they shared. Cailee Spaeny stars as the titular figure, whilst Jacob Elordi features as the iconic musician.

Elsewhere, a number of eclectic names appear out of competition, with Wes Anderson releasing his second film of the year in the shape of The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, whilst Harmony Korine is due to give a surprise premiere to Aggro Dr1ft. Further still, the controversial cinematic figure Woody Allen will also be screening his new movie Coup De Chance.

Take a look at the full lineup below.

Venice Film Festival 2023: The full line-up

Competition

Comandante (Edoardo De Angelis)

The Promised Land (Nikolaj Arcel)

Dogman (Luc Besson)

La Bete (Bertrand Bonello)

Hors-Saison (Stephane Brize)

Enea (Pietro Castellitto)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper)

Priscilla (Sofia Coppola)

Finally Dawn (Saverio Costanzo)

Lubo (Giorgio Diritti)

Origin (Ava DuVernay)

The Killer (David Fincher)

Memory (Michel Franco)

Io Capitano (Matteo Garrone)

Evil Does Not Exist (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

The Green Border (Agnieszka Holland)

Die Theorie Von Allem (Timm Kroger)

Poor Things (Yorgos Lanthimos)

El Conde (Pablo Larrain)

Ferrari (Michael Mann)

Adagio (Stefano Sollima)

Woman Of (Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert)

Holly (Fien Troch)



(Credit: Element Pictures)

Out Of Competition – Fiction

Society Of The Snow (JA Bayona)

Coup De Chance (Woody Allen)

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson)

The Penitent (Luca Barbareschi)

L’Ordine Del Tempo (Liliana Cavani)

Vivants (Alix Delaporte)

Welcome To Paradise (Leonardo Di Costanzo)

Daaaaaali! (Quentin Dupieux)

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (William Friedkin)

Making Of (Cedric Kahn)

Aggro Dr1ft (Harmony Korine)

Hit Man (Richard Linklater)

The Palace (Roman Polanski)

Snow Leopard (Pema Tseden)

Out Of Competition – Non-Fiction

Amor (Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri)

Frente A Guernica (Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi)

Hollywoodgate (Ibhraim Nash’at)

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus (Neo Sora)

Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io (Giorgio Verdelli)

Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros (Frederick Wiseman)

Out Of Competition – Series

D’Argent Et De Sang (Episodes 1-12) (Xaviere Giannoli, Frederic Planchon)

I Know Your Soul (Episodes 1-2) (Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovic; dirs. Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic)

Special Screening

La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra (Baptiste Etchegaray, Giuseppe Bucchi)

Horizons

A Cielo Abierto (Mariano Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga)

El Paraiso (Enrico Maria Artale)

Behind The Mountains (Mohamed Ben Attia)

The Red Suitcase (Fidel Devkota)

Tatami (Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi)

Paradise Is Burning (Mika Gustafson)

The Featherweight (Robert Kolodny)

Invelle (Simone Massi)

Hesitation Wound (Selmar Nacar)

Heartless (Nara Normande, Tiao)

Una Sterminata Domenica (Alain Parroni)

City Of Wind (Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir)

Explanation For Everything (Gabor Reisz)

Gasoline Rainbow (Bill Ross, Turner Ross)

En Attendant La Nuit (Celine Rouzet)

Housekeeping For Beginners (Goran Stolevski)

Shadow Of Fire (Shinya Tsukamoto)

Dormitory (Nehir Tuna)

Horizons Extra

Bota Jone (Luana Bajrami)

Forever Forever (Anna Buryachkova)

The Rescue (Daniela Goggi)

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners (Robert Lorenz)

Day Of The Fight (Jack Huston)

Felicita (Micaela Ramazzotti)

Pet Shop Boys (Olmo Schnabel)

Stolen (Karan Tejpal)

L’Homme D’Argile (Anais Tellenne)