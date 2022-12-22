"Yippee Ki-Yay": The origins of the iconic 'Die Hard' phrase









“Yippee-Ki-Yay, Motherf*cker!” is one of the most idiosyncratic catchphrases in all of cinema history, largely for the fact that no one really knows what it means at all. Screamed, shouted or groaned by Bruce Willis as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, the line has become synonymous with the series’ bombastic energy and R-rated violence, from the classic 1988 original all the way to 2013s atrocious A Good Day to Die Hard.

But where exactly does the phrase come from, and what the hell does it mean? No, we’re not talking about the “Motherf*cker” part; that’s pretty self-explanatory. Instead, we’re questioning the words “Yippee-Ki-Yay”, a peculiar expression of joy, bravery and relief. Whilst some are happy just to accept the existence of such an iconic yet befuddling catchphrase, we’re not so willing to let McClane get away with his curious idiolect.

To get a bit nerdy with semantics, ‘yip’ goes back to the 15th century and, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, means “to cheep, as a young bird”. This was later updated circa 1907, with the folks in Oxford changing its meaning to the popular use “to shout; to complain”. The term ‘yipee’ came about much later, with many citing the 1920 Sinclair Lewis Main Street as one of the first times the word was used in its new context: “she gave a student ‘Yippee!'”.

‘Yipee’ is familiar, but ‘ki-yay’ barely sounds English. Turns out, the one responsible for McClane’s shrill is Bing Crosby and his song ‘I’m An Old Cowhand’: “I know every trail in the Lone Star State. Cause I ride the range in a Ford V-8. Yippie yi yo kayah”. This was later popularised by cowboy actor Roy Rogers’s own “Yippee-ki-yah, kids” on The Roy Rogers Show of the 1950s.

So, how exactly did this old cowboy phrase make it into the action movie Die Hard? Well, it all goes back to co-screenwriter Steven E. de Souza, who, after learning that he and Bruce Willis had grown up in the same town watching The Roy Rogers Show, put an R-rated twist on the classic catchphrase into the movie.

Just like “Yippee-ki-yah, kids” had underlined the ‘all-American’ attitude of Roy Rogers in his 1950s show, de Souza wanted to instil a similar swagger in Willis’ character. A problem came, however, when Willis and the production team came to blows as to how the iconic line should be said.

Speaking in an interview with The Independent, Willis recalled: “We had a really adult conversation about what was the proper way to say it…Was it ‘Yippee-ki-yay, mother****er’ or ‘Yippee-ti-yay, mother****er’? I’m glad that I held on to ‘Yippee-ki-yay”.

As one of the most patriotic action heroes in Hollywood cinema, it’s quite fitting that his iconic catchphrase came from America’s most nationalistic movie genre. Pioneered by the likes of filmmakers John Ford, Sam Peckinpah and Henry Hathaway, as well as screen stars Roy Rogers, John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, the western genre dominated popular cinema up until the mid-20th century.