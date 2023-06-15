Yeah Yeah Yeahs share new version of ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’









American indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a new “lush” version of their single ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’.

The original version of the track, which features fellow indie rocker Perfume Genius, was released as the first single from the band’s 2022 album Cool It Down.

“There haven’t been many duets in the history of YYYs, maybe we were waiting for a unicorn like Mike to come around,” the band explains in a statement. “Having a chance to try a different rendition of ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’ with Mike was always on the wishlist once the original was recorded.”

“Our producer Dave Sitek wanted to bring the track into Lee Hazlewood territory as far as lush arrangements were concerned,” the band adds, “and there is some traceable influence but in the end it’s very much a stand-alone sum of its parts, the gem of another collaboration between Dave Sitek, Perfume Genius, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.”

The new version of the song isn’t a remix of the original but rather a completely new re-recording of the track in a more subdued style.

“No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days,” Karen O said when the original version of the track was released. “So yes we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”

Check out the new “lush” version of ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’ down below.