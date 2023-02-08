The Yeah Yeah Yeahs share new retro-inspired music video for ‘Blacktop’









Indie legends the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released a new video for their song ‘Blacktop’, which appears on their latest album, Cool It Down.

In a statement, vocalist Karen O shared: “‘Blacktop’ stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation. Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just feels like flying to me.”

She continued: “It felt right to keep the video as stripped down and dare I say beautiful in its naïveté. David Black put us in front of his 70s analogue video camera with the intention to pull stills for band shots. He had me sing to ‘Blacktop’ before I had even memorized the lyrics, I thought I knew the song by heart but it felt like an introduction, like meeting it for the first time. It wasn’t intended to end up as a video and as a return to the earliest visuals from the record it completes a circle, we’re so happy we have it, a simple layered performance for a deceptively simple song. We hope you enjoy.”

In the retro-style music video, the singer is illuminated in blues, greens and pinks, with multiple clips of herself overlapping with each other. The rest of the band members appear in overlayed clips at the end of the video.

The band have also announced a string of US tour dates beginning in May. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs will start in Washington before hitting locations such as Texas, California and Chicago. They will also embark on multiple festival dates over the summer, including Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival and Paris’ Rock en Seine.

Furthermore, the band will join The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Black Midi and Amyl and the Sniffers in London’s Victoria Park for All Points East festival this August.