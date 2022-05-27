Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce first new single in nine years









Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced that their first single in nine years, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’, will arrive on June 1st. The news comes alongside an announcement that Karen O and the band will play their first UK headline shows since 2013 next month.

After confirming additional US tour dates in Los Angeles and New York, the trio revealed that they had signed to Secretly Canadian and began teasing the possibility of new music. “New music! New Era! And New Home,” they wrote. “Much to celebrate!”

That new music has arrived sooner than anyone expected. Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently took to their social media to announce their return to the fray: “We present to you with heads bowed and fists in the air ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ featuring Perfume Genius out June 1st,” the band wrote.

The band also advised fans to keep an eye out for Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “HellYEAHRacer” car, which they said would be out “on the streets of NY this weekend”. So far, we’ve been given no further details about the promotional project.

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s UK headline tour will kick off at the 02 Apollo in Manchester on June 5th, after which the band will head down south for two shows at London’s 02 Academy Brixton on June 7th and 8th.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also feature at this year’s Primavera Sound, which takes place in Barcelona next month. These new performances come after YYYs lengthy hiatus, and the response to their return has been pretty overwhelming. If you’re a fan, make sure you book your tickets pronto. They’ll likely be snapped up in no time.