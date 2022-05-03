Yeah Yeah Yeahs sign to Secretly Canadian and tease new music









American indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs has taken to social media to announce two new shows in Los Angeles and New York for the month of October along with future plans for the band.

In addition to announcing the new shows, the group has also announced that they have signed to Secretly Canadian for their “new era”, and that they’ll reportedly release their new music this coming fall. In their tweet, they said: “YYY US DATES! It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA! Cannot wait to play you some tunes old and NEW! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian! Much to celebrate!”

This announcement comes shortly after Yeah Yeah Yeahs played their first UK headline shows in nine years, which happened back in March. The band confirmed then, as well, that they’ll be bringing “tunes so fresh and so new to try out on you.”

The band hasn’t released an album since 2013, making the release of any new music long-anticipated, especially now after signing to Secretly Canadian.

As for their live shows, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be playing Forest Hills Stadium in New York on October 1st with The Linda Lindas and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 6th.

Although the exact details of their new music have yet to be revealed beyond promising new material this fall, you can keep an eye out while you catch their live shows this October. Based on their UK headline shows, they’ll likely reveal at least a few new songs the next time they take to the stage.

