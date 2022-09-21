Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs debut new song ‘Lovebomb’









During an intimate show at the Metro in Chicago on Monday, September 19th, indie-rock trio Yeah Yeah Yeahs debuted a new song entitled ‘Lovebomb’.

The synth-heavy song comes as a teaser for their upcoming fifth album Cool It Down, which will be their first album in almost a decade. Back in June, the band released the first single from their new album, a Perfume Genius collaboration called ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’, which was also played at the gig.

The band also played ‘Burning’, which they released last month, alongside two unreleased tracks, ‘Fleez’ and ‘Blacktop’, which have been played on recent tour dates as an exciting prelude to the album.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are planning to release Cool It Down on September 30th. The album and accompanying live shows come after an extended period of absence from the stage, with the band only playing occasional gigs since 2014.

Lead singer Karen O shared a statement earlier this year that read: “Our fever to tell has returned, and writing these songs came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria when the pain lifts and truth is revealed.”

She added: “Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you’ve been going through it too, and we love you and we see you, and we hope you feel the feels from the music we’ve made. No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days. So yes we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”

See the performance, below.