Yeah Yeah Yeahs share soaring new single 'Burning'









Yeah Yeah Yeahs - 'Burning' 4

The recent return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs brings a welcomed aftershock today with the New York City indie legends’ new single, ‘Burning’, the latest preview of their forthcoming album Cool It Down.

The slick new single comes with the band’s trademark noir disco sound. Produced by Andrew Wyatt, ‘Burning’ brings a delicate introductory piano melody through bold textures of synthesiser, electric guitar and violin arrangements while Karen O’s distinctive vocals ooze confidence. ‘Burning’ is the next jigsaw piece that will undoubtedly make for a pretty picture at the end of September.

Discussing the new single in a press release, Karen O said: “Back when I was 19 living in the east village, one night a roommate dragged me out of the apartment for an impromptu drink across the street, I left a votive candle burning on a plastic yaffa block which in my absence set flame to my room”.

She added: “Within an hour and a half of having one drink down the block firefighters had come and gone extinguishing the fire, I came home to find that a natural disaster had occurred (to my room) and most of my stuff, lost in the flames. All electronic goods were melted and demolished like my laptop, cameras etc. but oddly enough the items that held the most sentimental value remained intact like sketchbooks, a favorite sweater with hearts across the chest, and photographs. I had photos of my parents in their youth where the fire burnt around the two of them as if there was some intangible force field protecting them, many photos like that, mysteriously leaving the beloved subjects untouched”.

O Concluded: “If the world is on fire I hope the most beloved stay protected and that we do all we can to protect what we cherish most in this life. ‘Burning’ is a song about that feeling, smoke signals for the soul. Begging to cool it down, just doing it the best we know how. Nick and I nodded to Frankie Valli’s ‘Beggin’, with the line ‘oooh lay your red hand on me baby.’ We’ve cut a rug to many a soulful sixties bangers in our day, it was in our DNA by the time we wrote ‘Burning’.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs made their official return with the announcement of their fifth studio album, Cool It Down, at the start of June. The news was accompanied by the first preview single, ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’, a collaboration with Perfume Genius.

Cool It Down will be released on 30th September via Secretly Canadian and is available for pre-order now.

Listen to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ brand new single, ‘Burning’, below.