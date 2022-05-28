Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce a special warm-up show in LA









Indie legends Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced that they are to play a special warm-up show next week in Los Angeles. The news comes after the band broke the news earlier this week that they had returned with their first piece of new music in nine whole years, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’.

Alongside the new track, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have also released details of a pair of headline shows in New York and Los Angeles that are scheduled for October this year.

The band teased the pair of shows over last weekend, and now, they’ve finally confirmed that they will be performing at the historic Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on October 1st, before they make the trip west and take to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 6th.

However, that’s in the future. The band are to make their return to the live setting with the warm-up show at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles this coming Monday (May 30th).

Taking to their social media to announce the gig, Yeah Yeah Yeahs wrote: “Warm us UP LA and be the FIRST to hear the new tunes. The show before the shows: @teragramla May 30th.” You can purchase tickets here. Proof of vaccination is required in order to enter the show.

Adding to the excitement that the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have returned is the fact that they are due to play their first UK headline shows since 2013 next month, as they previously told fans that they’d be playing “some tunes so fresh and so NEW”. The band’s last album came in the form of Mosquito back in 2013.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also on the bumper lineup of Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona at the start of June, so if you’re there, do not miss the chance to catch Karen O and Co.

Listen to ‘Sacrilege’ below.

