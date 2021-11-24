Yard Act release new single 'Payday'









Yard Act - 'Payday' 7.2

Four-piece minimalist rock band Yard Act have shared their new single, ‘Payday’, ahead of their highly anticipated debut album The Overload, which is due to be released at the beginning of next year.

Yard Act, who faced setbacks in the recording process of ‘Payday’ as their hard drive corrupted, were forced to roll up their sleeves and get back to re-recording it in its entirety. The band’s frontman, James Smith, explained: “’Payday’ was one of the few tracks on the record we had to rebuild completely in the studio because the first demo was recorded on my computer and the hard drive corrupted.”

Detailing further, he added: “We spent about TWO hours trying to figure out that stupid keyboard part I’d put on it and couldn’t remember how to play. It was boring but worth it. It’s about gentrification, class fetish and how the human brain is so powerful that with enough time and processing power combined it will be able to justify, defend and/or continue to commit the actions of any human being it controls”.

‘Payday’ follows the release of two already successful tracks from the Leeds band, ‘Land of the Blind’ and ‘The Overload’, which received more acclaim following its addition to the soundtrack of popular computer game FIFA 22.

Despite the delays, ‘Payday’ boasts quality and creativity in its production. The vocal melodies in the chorus are just begging to be sung along to, and it is nicely complemented by the flute hook. The wah-styled guitar riffs that lay beneath the main body of the track is also a nice touch. With its catchy bass riffs and incredibly dark humoured lyrics throughout, it’s hard not to tap your foot to the track. The immediate future for Yard Act looks bright, and their upcoming album is due to be released on January 21st, 2022.

Yard Act are set to take the UK by storm on their tour at the beginning of next year. See the full dates and stream the new track, below.

Yard Act tour dates:

17 February 2022 – London

18 February 2022 – Brighton

19 February 2022 – Southampton

21 February 2022 – Bristol

22 February 2022 – Cardiff

23 February 2022 – Nottingham

25 February 2022 – Hebden Bridge

01 March 2022 – Newcastle