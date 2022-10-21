Yard Act discuss "complex" new album and touring America









In a new interview, Leeds’ Mercury-nominated punks Yard Act reflected on their recent tour of America, which saw them briefly meet Beck and members of Fugazi. They also discussed what fans should expect on the follow-up to their critically-acclaimed debut album The Overload.

Speaking to the NME of America, the band’s guitarist Sam Shjipstone explained: “I love it. I’m not sure about the little bullshit rules they have everywhere, like you can’t drink in the back of a van, you can’t cross the road, you can’t put your own gas in the can, you can’t smoke in a petrol station or on a plane.”

Frontman James Smith added: “Some things they’re fine with, like carrying guns around, but other things like crossing the road you go to prison for! It’s a fascinating place. The west coast especially; the landscapes are gorgeous. You do that drive from the top down to the bottom and it’s gnarly. It’s like nothing else. It is still a wild, wild country, and I get a lot from going there.”

The band then turned their attention to a few of the musical legends that they met. “We went to Beck’s house, which was quite good,” recalled bassist Ryan Needham. “The band Gustaf that we were touring with, one of them knows him. We turned up at this house. I think he was quite tired, then 14 of us turned up leathered. He was quite welcoming, wasn’t he?”

Smith then revealed: “Two of Fugazi came to our Washington D.C. show as well. I met [drummer] Brendan Canty. Also, Channel 4 News – Siobhan Kennedy was there, which was interesting. We also met the drummer from Spacehog in San Francisco! We’ve got celebrity fans out there in America!”

Earlier in the summer, when the band spoke to the same publication, they revealed that their follow-up to the acclaimed Overload is shaping up as a “loose concept record”. Asked if it was still like this, Yard Act shed more light on what form it is taking.

“It’s not loose. It’s complex and it’s finished,” said Smith. “We’ve not recorded any of it, actually – I’ve written all of the lyrics, though.” They then teased that the new record is “about a roadie for U2 who has a son called Bono “.

Smith then added that fans can expect their second album “sometime late next year, as long as don’t get booked for any more tours!” “We do need some time to record it,” he concluded. “We’ve not had time yet. We’re going to crack on with it.”

