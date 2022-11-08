Wunderhorse share video for 'Girl Behind the Glass'









Wunderhorse (AKA songwriter Jacob Slater) is fresh off the back of his debut album Cub. Since its triumphant release, he has launched his latest video for the new single ‘Girl Behind the Glass’.

When we sat down with him recently, he admitted that his time fronting the Dead Pretties was taxing. “I was tired of having to get up on stage and pretend I wanted to throw myself around and smash things up every night and sing these intense songs,” he said.

Mellowed and measured, his new outlet is one that is already bearing fruit. With a wistful style, ‘Girl Behind the Glass’ is a track that simply goes with the flow. That much is clear from its origin story alone.

“The song evolved as we played it live,” Jacob explains. “So we came back to the original recording and made a few changes to bring it up to date with how we play it at our shows, enjoy.”

As the press release for the single explains: “Using footage collected during Jacob & co’s stateside tour this summer, the video for ‘Girl Behind The Glass’ was shot by Gabe Drechsler, who joined Wunderhorse for a stretch of the journey.”

You can check it out below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.