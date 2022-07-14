Wunderhorse strikes again with new single 'Leader of the Pack'









Wunderhorse - 'Leader of the Pack' 8.5

Wunderhorse, the latest and most exciting project of actor and musician Jacob Slater, returns with a lively, grungy new number, ‘Leader of the Pack’.

The new project emerged last year with the release of ‘Teal’, the first Wunderhorse single. The former Dead Pretties frontman has since shared an impressive collection of singles, including ‘17’, ‘Butterflies’ and ‘Poppy’.

Based on these releases, I was hooked and beaming when I saw Wunderhorse on the bill to play at the Quadrant during Brighton’s Great Escape Festival in May. The opulent setting offered lustre to what was an electric performance from Slater and his band. Often, you can be impressed with a band on the record but meet a disappointing live representation; Wunderhorse, fortunately, seems to have all bases covered. If you haven’t been out to see Slater and co. live yet, then I implore you to do so.

“‘Leader of the Pack’ is a song about betrayal,” Slater said, discussing the new track. “About not being able to escape the thing that eats away at you, it’s a song written as a means of getting even.”

Continuing along the grunge/indie vein of the previous singles, Slater has returned with a jaunty guitar line reminiscent of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ or Kurt Vile’s ‘Pretty Pimpin’. But in this track, he brings a heavier tone brought forth by distortion and more immersive and intensely delivered lyrics.

‘Leader of the Pack’ comes as the latest piece of the jigsaw that will make up Wunderhorse’s debut LP, CUB, which is set for release on September 16th.

Discussing his transition from Dead Pretties to Wunderhorse over the past couple of years, Slater said: “I was tired of having to get up on stage and pretend I wanted to throw myself around and smash things up every night and sing these intense songs,” Slater said in a statement about his transition from Dead Pretties to Wunderhorse.

“They were good songs, but I didn’t think we’d be able to transition into doing the more introspective music that I wanted to make. I thought it would just alienate people.”

He added: “I stopped taking drugs, and I stopped the band. The two things seemed to go hand in hand. I thought if I carried on with the band, I wouldn’t be able to not keep doing that to myself.”

“There’s the old myth that you need to take a load of drugs to be really creative, but I was much more creative when I wasn’t taking drugs. I wanted to love that part of myself again, and I wanted to fall back in love with music again.”

On the tracks released so far, Slater has truly shown that he can channel his creative energy into something reflective and considered but also has the rare balance of being able to rock a live show all the same.

CUB tracklist:

‘Butterflies’ ‘Leader of the Pack’ ‘Purple’ ‘Atlantis’ ‘17’ ‘Teal’ ‘Poppy’ ‘Mantis’ ‘The Girl Behind The Glass’ ‘Morphine’ ‘Epilogue’

The new album is now available for pre-order here. Wunderhorse is set to play sets at Green Man and Truck festivals over the remainder of the summer and has a headline set booked for October 20th at Lafayette in London.

Listen to Wunderhorse’s brand new single, ‘Leader of the Pack’, below.