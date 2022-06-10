Wu-Tang Clan's RZA picks his five favourite rappers of all time









“Life comes when you have knowledge, wisdom, and understanding, when you can see for real, touch, and feel for real, know for real. Then you are truly living.” – RZA

Wu-Tang Clan, the de facto leaders and forebearers of hip-hop, remain undeniable pioneers of a musical movement that changed the face of history. RZA, the man at the centre of the band and known for his unmistakable vocal tone and flow, has consistently proved himself to be one of the most exciting figures in all of rap. Not only is he an extraordinary rapper with astute lyricism, but RZA’s offstage persona has also helped to endear him to fans worldwide.

A legendary producer and Five Percenter, RZA has opinions on every spectre of creativity, a depth of knowledge that confirms that he is a truly remarkable character. To delve deeper into the mind of one of contemporary music’s most influential figures, here we explore a collection of artists that he holds in the highest regard.

Giving props to some of the greatest MCs to have ever graced the planet, RZA cited Jadakiss, about whom he said: “Jadakiss rhymes…like his catchphrases even from years ago with the LOX, he rhymes like he has the experience of a father, like a grown man, y’nah mean? He reminds me of somebody that got all the wisdom from all the older cats while he was young, and everything he is spitting is like it has the older cat mentality, like a Grand Puba or something, but at a young age. Jadakiss, he doesn’t play with that mic, yo.”

Moving on to another icon from RZA’s native New York, the Wu-Tang rapper couldn’t hold back his admiration for Nas, as he explained: “The early Nas, the first three albums of Nas yo, y’nah mean,” he once commented. “I don’t think too many solo MCs will ever surpass the creativity, ideas and individualisation that he put inside his lyrics and songs.”

If you’re in need of yet more pioneering figures on RZA’s list, then look no further as he picks out Big Daddy Kane as another of his favourites, as he explained: “Big Daddy Kane was the one of the first MCs with swagger. In the old days, you always used to argue who was better, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim or Kool G Rap. But the reason why Big Daddy Kane, I think you know, was even in that category, and some people would say was [the greatest] is because his swagger was an MCs swagger. This fucking G had the Brooklyn aggressiveness, and yet he still has all the girls on him, and he still had hardcore styles.”

As you might expect, RZA also found room on his list for another leading light; Kool G Rap, about whom RZA spoke very kindly: “G Rap is the father of drug Rap yo. Off course you know I think Raekwon and Ghostface bought it to our generation and took it to a hands-on thing cause that’s where we came from.”

Below, find the full list of RZA’s favourite rappers and find the full conversation here.

RZA’s five favourite rappers:

Jadakiss

Nas

Big Daddy Kane

Kool G Rap

Wu-Tang Clan

If you know anything about RZA and Wu-Tang Clan, then the next statement is to be expected as he picks the rap collective to take his fifth and final spot: “Well to me, and this is just my personal opinion, no other MC is better than GZA,” he said, before adding: Two reasons; first of all look at what he spawned. He spawned some of the other best MCs in the world. So that shows his talent was so strong that he taught all of us.”

