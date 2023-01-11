The world's smallest vinyl record has been created in Denmark









Scientists in Denmark have recently created the smallest vinyl record in the world. Measuring only 15 by 15 micrometres, with a depth of 65 nanometres. The record is “so small that the entire thing we’re patterning can fit within one single groove of a regular vinyl record,” claims Nolan Lassaline from the Technical University of Denmark.

Barely visible to the human eye, the scientists’ creation can play a 25-second snippet of ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’. According to DTU physicist Peter Bøggild, “I have done lithography for 30 years, and although we’ve had this machine for a while, it still feels like science fiction.”

He continued: “To get an idea of the scale we are working at, we could write our signatures on a red blood cell with this thing. The most radical thing is that we can create free-form 3D landscapes at that crazy resolution.”

Furthermore, Professor Peter Nøggild discussed the importance of their creation: “While this record is, of course, a little bit of Christmas fun, it’s also a very serious exercise for something that is important to our research. While we make these kinds of grooves here with nanometre precision, we can transfer these to a number of other materials, where that will fundamentally allow us to manipulate material properties on a nanoscale.”

He added: “Another thing that also we would use this for is to make tiny magnetic field sensors that allows us to measure the currents in the brain, and for that, we are hoping in the long term to create some affordable technology that would allow us to answer questions pertaining to Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s.”

Meanwhile, records have outsold CDs for the first time in 35 years, with UK vinyl sales totalling over £116.8 million. Check out the world’s tiniest vinyl record below.