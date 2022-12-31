Vinyl outsells CDs in the UK for the first time in 35 years









For the first time in 35 years, vinyl sales have beaten the sales of CDs in the UK. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of things, but the confirmation of vinyl’s resurgence to the top of the listening pile will be one more reminder of the year. The year’s best-selling vinyl was perhaps no surprise for those paying attention but is a sign that records are no longer restricted to the desires of music purists.

The advent of streaming platforms has been a double-edged sword for the music industry. It has heralded a widespread proliferation of music as a necessity in our everyday lives; it has allowed an increase in the discovery of new artists and provides us with accessibility that was previously reserved for science-fiction films. However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

Streaming through giants such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube pays very little compared to the physical sales of the past. But there’s more than just lining the pockets of our favourite musicians at stake. For many, streaming removed a tangible connection to the band that many cherished for much of the 20th century — the very record, cassette or CD itself.

Now it looks as if that part of the argument is coming to a close. The new generation of listeners aren’t simply streaming all their favourite music, they’re buying it in physical form too, with Taylor Swift’s album Midnights becoming this year’s most-sold vinyl in the UK, providing a sincere feeling that Gen-Z is getting back to basics.

Vinyl is now quickly becoming the go-to gift for Gen-Z, with Rough Trade recently telling Sky that they have struggled to keep up with demand during the busy festive period, as shoppers perceive records to be “affordable luxury.” The change of attitude has seen vinyl beat CD sales for the first time in over three decades, with UK record sales hitting £116.8 million.

While there are more discussions to have around the ethics of big hitters such as Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dominating the production of vinyl, for all those collectors, musos and audiophiles out there, the idea that a new generation of listeners are indulging in the same passion is a small comfort amid a swampy music business.