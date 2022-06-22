Working Men's Club to release remix EP ‘The Steel City’









Working Men’s Club have announced a new remix EP, titled The Steel City, which will hear producers from Sheffield remix tracks from the band’s upcoming Fear Fear album.

The new EP will be released exclusively through Bear Tree, an independent Sheffield record shop, as a limited-edition bonus CD alongside the new album, which arrives on July 15th.

Working Men’s Club frontman and primary songwriter Syd Minsky Sargeant has become enamoured with Sheffield’s rich musical community and history since they recorded their self-titled debut album in the city. The band’s guitarist, Mairead O’Connor, is also from Sheffield originally.

Among the producing talent brought in for The Steel City are Toddla T, who tackled ‘Money Is Mine’; Charla Green, who remixed the title track; and the band’s longtime collaborator and producer, Ross Orton, who took on ‘Ploys’. Meanwhile, Diessa reimagined ‘Rapture’ and Forgemasters gave ‘The Last One’ a new twist.

“It was lovely to work on a remix for Working Men’s Club and put a jungle twist on it,” Green said. “Sheffield’s music scene has a lot to offer so it’s nice to see alternative scenes working together. I’ve also loved Heavenly Recordings [who the band are signed to] for a long time so that was a bonus.”

Toddla T added: “As the original version stank of Sheffield, I wanted to do something that I would be itching to play in a set back home, particularly at Kabal or – if I wasn’t in attendance – something that I know Winnie or Pipes would draw which was made for the dancefloors of Sheffield.”

The Steel City EP tracklist is as follows:

‘Money Is Mine – Toddla T Home Sick Remix’ ‘Fear Fear – Charla Green Remix’ ‘Ploys – Ross Orton Remix’ ‘Rapture – Diessa Remix’ ‘The Last One – Forgemasters Remix’

Speaking about ‘Fear Fear’ earlier this year, Sargeant said: “The first album was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.”

“I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics. It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.”

Listen to ‘Ploys’, the latest single from Working Men’s Club’s upcoming album.