Sydney Minsky-Sargeant of Working Men’s Club says debut solo album is almost finished









Working Men’s Club frontman Sydney Minsky-Sargeant has revealed that he is about to put the finishing touches to his debut solo album.

Minsky-Sargeant revealed the news on Twitter in a statement that read: “Been working on a solo record for quite some time now. It’s very nearly finished. Hoping it will be publicly audible in the next year or so.”

This certainly marks a busy creative period for the frontman as it wasn’t all that long ago that Working Men’s Club themselves announced that their forthcoming second album was on the way.

The band announced that Fear Fear is set for release via Heavenly on July 15th and it promises to be a moody mixed bag of maximalist anthems. Or as Minsky-Sargeant put it: “The first album was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.”

Continuing his blurb by adding: “I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics. It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.”

This synopsis was backed up by last month’s first single ‘Widow’ which saw the band volley home a development on their old style with swaggering Tony Yeboah confidence. You can check it out below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.