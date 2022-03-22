Working Men’s Club announce new album with single ‘Widow’









Working Men's Club - 'Window' 7.1

Working Men’s Club have announced full details for their upcoming second album, Fear Fear. The group has shared ‘Window’, the first single from the album to accompany the announcement.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2020, and they announced last September that the recording of its follow-up was finished.

Fear Fear is set for its release on July 15th via Heavenly, and frontman Syd Minsky-Sargeant discussed its creation and themes in a statement, saying: “The first album was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.”

“I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics,” he added. “It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.”

“We just set out to make the best-sounding album we could,” Minsky-Sargeant added of Fear Fear. The LP was produced by Ross Orton, whose previous credits include Arctic Monkeys and M.I.A., at Orton’s studio in Sheffield.

“Me and Ross have worked tirelessly together on it this past year, and I’m really proud of the outcome,” Minsky-Sargeant tweeted when announcing the album was finished last year.

The catchy new single shows Working Men’s Club continue their tried and tested formula of neo-synth music in a throwback to 1980s Depeche Mode. The themes displayed in the entrancing music video frame the mood of the music perfectly. A creepy joker-esque character appears as the key character in an opaque narrative suggesting illegal or salacious behaviour.

The track offers something original yet still characteristic of the group, leaving much to be anticipated in the run-up to the new album in July.

Listen to the new single, ‘Window’, below.

The tracklist for Fear Fear is as follows:

1. ’19’

2. ‘Fear Fear’

3. ‘Widow’

4. ‘Ploys’

5. ‘Cut’

6. ‘Rapture’

7. ‘Circumference’

8. ‘Heart Attack’

9. ‘Money Is Mine’

10. ‘The Last One’