Woody Harrelson wants to prove relation to Matthew McConaughey with DNA test









Woody Harrelson has publically expressed his interest in Matthew McConaughey taking a DNA test to prove a potential sibling relation. Harrelson shared the story of their potentially shared parentage while doing press for the new HBO miniseries White House Plumbers, which stars the two actors.

“Well, I’ll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma’ Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother, and she let us know one time…I mean, this is crazy,” Harrelson told Stephen Colbert. “We were in Greece watching the U.S. team win the World Cup and I don’t know, I mentioned something about regrets. And I said, ‘You know, it’s odd that my father has no regrets.’ And I have known Ma’ Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew… your father.’ And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting. ‘I knew your father.’”

“The year of [Matthew’s] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim,” Harrelson added. “We want to go for a [DNA] test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal. I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

“[Woody’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce,” McConaughey told Kelly Ripa earlier this month. “Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” McConaughey added. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”