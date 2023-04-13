Matthew McConaughey claims Woody Harrelson could be his brother









After working with him on a host of different projects, Matthew McConaughey is starting to question whether or not he’s related to Woody Harrelson. The pair are best known for working together in the HBO crime drama True Detective.

When speaking with Kelly Ripa, McConaughey remembered a recent exchange talking with his mother about having some connection to Harrelson’s father, recalling, “she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W”. Outside of their onscreen bromance, McConaughey mentioned he and Harrelson could be blood-related, citing a time when McConaughey’s mother was divorcing his father.

McConaughey’s theory is that his mother may have had a fling with Harrelson’s father, which may have been when Harrelson was conceived. After unpacking everything, McConaughey mentioned that he would prefer if Harrelson brought it up before he did, saying, “Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?… It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’”.

Outside of their supposed family connection, both McConaughey and Harrelson are set to work together again on a new Apple TV+ program called Brother From Another Mother. The project is being produced by director David West Read and star both as fictional versions of themselves getting both families together.

The pair have not yet decided whether or not to do a DNA test to prove a potential family connection.