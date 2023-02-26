Woody Harrelson goes on Covid-19 conspiracy rant for ‘SNL’ monologue









The Oscar-nominated actor Woody Harrelson shared anti-vax conspiracies during a Saturday Night Live monologue. On Saturday, February 25th, the Natural Born Killers actor appeared to speak as a guest on the popular weekend show and thought he’d use the opportunity to update us on his Covid-19-related abstractions.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, Harrelson has professed his scepticism as an anti-vaxxer, or at least a doubter. In April 2020, just a month after the world was put on full lockdown, Harrelson shared an article tying the supposed “negative effects of 5G” to the spread of Covid, saying he found it “very interesting.”

In a May 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, just as the world seemed to be returning to relative normality, Harrelson gave an odd opinion on mask-wearing during the pandemic: “As one who doesn’t believe in the germ theory, I find it rather absurd.”

During the latest episode of SNL, the celebrated actor gave a monologue while ostensibly under the influence. The actor began his temporary hosting duty by saying he loves everyone, possibly because he’s a “redneck hippie.”

After shooting his mouth off about smoking cannabis, mentioning his weed shop in West Hollywood, The Woods, and claiming his manager, Jeremy, transported weed from the LA shop to New York for him, Harrelson traversed towards the topic of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The self-proclaimed “anarchist” joked about a supposed movie script as a clear metaphor for the pandemic that went, “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs — and keep taking them — over and over.”

Elsewhere in the show, Harrelson acted out a sketch about a convicted felon who speaks to his wife who visits his prison. After telling his partner that he’d be out soon, one of the guards throws water on the fire by saying he definitely wouldn’t. After every new statement, the guard butts in and mocks Harrelson’s plans for when he finally leaves prison.

Watch Harrelson’s SNL monologue below.

See more Woody Harrelson's monologue! pic.twitter.com/FAEcBDnIKu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023