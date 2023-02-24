Watch Jack White joke with Woody Harrelson in new SNL promo video









On Saturday, February 25th, musician Jack White will make his fifth guest appearance on America’s favourite late-night sketch show, Saturday Night Live.

White made his first appearance in 2002 when he was a member of The White Stripes, performing two tracks, ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’ and ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’. Since then, White has taken to SNL‘s stage three times as a solo artist, singing ‘Sixteen Saltines’ and ‘Love Interruption’ in 2012. In 2018 he returned to perform ‘Over And Over and Over’ and ‘Connected By Love’ before stepping in for Morgan Wallen in 2020.

During his last performance, he treated fans to a rendition of ‘Lazaretto’ before launching into a medley of tracks, including The White Stripes’ ‘Ball and a Biscuit’, and his Beyonce collaboration ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’. Now, White will appear in support of his most recent album, 2022’s Fear of The Dawn.

White appeared in the promo video in SNL tradition alongside the host Woody Harrelson and cast member Chloe Fineman. In the clip, Harrelson and Fineman debate whether he or Jack Black would make a better host, declaring, “White/black, yin/yang. I think it could really help bring America together.”

After Fineman replies, “OK, but you still have to host,” White butts in, feigning annoyance, “Stop tearing this country apart, Chloe.” Harrelson quips back, “Thank you, Jack. About time someone stood up to her.”

In other Jack White-related news, he is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser and Jesse Plemons. It will be the director’s first attempt at a western and will feature other musicians in acting roles, such as country stars Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. Yet, according to the music supervisor, Randall Poster, none of the musicians will play music in their roles.

Watch the SNL promo below.