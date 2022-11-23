Woody Harrelson remembers drinking cobra blood with Michael J. Fox









Woody Harrelson recently presented an honorary Oscar to the beloved actor Michael J. Fox at the Annual Governors Award. Harrelson shared an interesting anecdote about his friendship with Fox, involving the consumption of cobra blood in Thailand.

While recalling his meeting with Fox on the set of Casualties Of War, Harrelson said: “I didn’t believe it. I look in there and Mike is sitting next to this kid with dozens of cobras all around them ready to strike and — no jest. And the kid was toying with these cobras.”

The actor continued: “He taunted a bunch of these cobras and then he found the orneriest cobra, grabbed it by the neck, threw it in a cage with mongoose, where I saw the craziest fight I’ve ever seen between any animals other than studio executives”.

“And the mongoose won, they took the snake, tied it by its tail, ran the blood out, half-filled four glasses with cobra blood and half with Thai whiskey,” Harrelson added. Although most people would never be able to drink a beverage knowing there’s snake blood in it, that knowledge did not stop Harrelson and Fox.

Unfortunately, Fox started throwing up after having the cobra blood drink. Harrelson joked: “He [Fox] never could hold his cobra blood.” Recently, Harrelson starred in Ruben Östlund’s latest political satire, Triangle of Sadness, where he was brilliant as the socialist captain of a luxury cruise ship.

