Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey to reunite for Apple TV+ comedy









Two of Hollywood’s most cherished leading men, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, are reuniting to play themselves in a new comedy series on Apple TV+. The pair previously collaborated back in 2014 when they led the first season of the hit HBO series True Detective as executive producers.

The two Texan actors will play comically fictionalised versions of themselves for their forthcoming project. According to Apple’s recently uncovered logline, the untitled show focuses on McConaughey and Harrelson as they bring their combined families together to live under the same Texas ranch, testing the actors’ friendship in the process.

David West Read, the man behind the Apple TV+ series The Big Door Prize, which recently premiered as part of the SXSW TV selection ahead of its March 29th streaming debut, created the as-yet-untitled show. Besides his new untitled show and The Big Door Prize, Read is also known for writing the book for Broadway musical & Juliet and for his Emmy-winning work on Schitt’s Creek, for which he won an Emmy.

Although their best-known collaboration was on True Detective, Harrelson and McConaughey are longtime friends and collaborators. The pair also starred alongside one another in the films EdTV from 1999 and 2008’s Surfer, Dude.

Despite mainly working in movies, the two Hollywood A-listers know a thing about comedy. Harrelson is an Emmy winner for his work on the classic sitcom Cheers. Meanwhile, McConaughey took on a memorable role in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 comedy-drama The Wolf of Wall Street and boasted appearances in classic comedies like Dazed and Confused and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Recently, both actors have made headlines beyond their acting responsibilities. Last year, McConaughey spent much of his time advocating gun control following the mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. More recently, Harrelson made some controversial anti-vaccination statements during his monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live last month.