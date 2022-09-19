Woody Allen is set to retire after his final film 'Wasp 22'









Woody Allen has been a highly controversial Hollywood figure for a while now, but fans worldwide continue to admire Allen for his filmmaking skills and unique humour. After a career spanning multiple decades, Allen is finally ready to take a step back and will retire after completing his next film Wasp 22.

Allen is currently in Europe making his 50th feature, which will be the last addition to his extensive filmography. During a conversation with en Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Allen announced that he no longer felt the inclination to make films. Instead, the veteran filmmaker is going to focus on writing.

In a previous Instagram Live appearance, Allen said: “I’ll probably make at least one more movie. A lot of the thrill is gone. When I used to do a film, it’d go into a movie house all across the country. Now you do a movie, and you get a couple weeks in a movie house. Maybe six weeks or four weeks, and then it goes right to streaming or pay per view…”

He added: “It’s not the same… It’s not as enjoyable to me… I don’t get the same fun doing a movie and putting it in a theatre. It was a nice feeling to know that 500 people were seeing it once… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to make another one and I’ll see how it feels.”

When asked about Wasp 22, Allen revealed that the project is similar to Match Point and that it is “exciting, dramatic and also very sinister”. In addition to that, Allen has recently compiled another collection of humour pieces called ‘Zero Gravity’, which will be published later this month.

