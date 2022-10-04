Wolfgang Van Halen says Taylor Hawkins tribute shows were "closure" for his father









Rumours of a Van Halen reunion tour have been circulating for a while now. Since the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen back in 2020, there has been speculation that a tribute tour featuring some (or perhaps all) of the band’s former members was in the works. Sammy Hagar told Rolling Stone that he was open to the idea of sharing the stage with original vocalist David Lee Roth, and talk of bringing longtime bassist Michael Anthony back into the fold was proposed as well.

Former Van Halen bassist and Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen has put most of those rumours to bed in recent months, but the idea of a Van Halen reunion has been restarted thanks to Wolfgang’s appearances at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts this month, paying tribute to his dad by playing classic songs like ‘On Fire’, ‘Hot For Teacher’, and ‘Panama’ on guitar. Van Halen’s performances have received praise and have reignited the idea that a reunion tour could happen with Wolfgang taking his late father’s place.

When asked by Classic Rock magazine whether he felt like a reunion/tribute tour to his father was still possible, however, Wolfgang shed some light on why it probably won’t happen. “I think I already did it with the Taylor Hawkins tributes,” Van Halen explains. “I feel a lot of closure because my part of the show was a tribute to my father.”

“When it comes to Van Halen and entities surrounding the band it’s unfortunate, certainly compared to Foo Fighters who have their shit together with inter-personal relationships,” Van Halen adds. “I don’t know what it is with some bands but certain personalities just can’t get over themselves to work collectively for one purpose – that’s been the curse of Van Halen for its entire career. So my playing at the Taylor shows delivered that catharsis without the stresses of dealing with the Van Halen camp, and the players involved.

Wolfgang reiterated that it wasn’t just a single person holding back the reunion tour, but rather the inability for all parties to get on board with a specific plan. “Their camp is very dysfunctional – everyone! – hell, it was difficult to make plans even when the band was active.”

Wolfgang also responded to Hagar’s Rolling Stone comments saying he would like to return to the band’s catalogue in an official capacity. “He said that, but he also said he wouldn’t,” Van Halen says. “Sammy said two different things. No… I feel that I’ve said my piece, and if the Taylor concerts are all that happens then I’m happy with that.”

The possibility that Van Halen will reunite for a tribute tour is looking less likely than ever. Check out Wolfgang Van Halen performing ‘On Fire’ and ‘Hot For Teacher’ at the London edition of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert down below.