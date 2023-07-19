Wolf Alice, Self Esteem, and more join forces on a women’s football anthem









Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ popstar Self Esteem, sporty spice Melanie C and more have come together to record a track for the England Women’s World Cup campaign.

The track, which is titled ‘Call Me A Lioness’, has been released under the name Hope FC. It opens with the euphoric commentary, “Chloe Kelly, England, history makers, record breakers, game changers”, which sets the tone for the celebratory track. Ella Toone also receives a shout out in the song.

After their monumental win against Germany in the Euro finals last summer, England’s lionesses are gearing up for the World Cup in Australia. The track celebrates the team’s successes so far and backs their 2023 World Cup campaign.

The full team featured on the song also includes Marika Hackman, Rachel Chinouriri, Highlyy, Rose Gray, Shura, Jasmine Jethwa, Sports Team’s Al Greenwood, and Olivia Dean, who also wrote the track.

Melanie C told the Evening Standard, “It’s been amazing to see the popularity of women’s football grow and their incredible win last year was a huge inspiration for this new song for the World Cup. I’m so privileged to be involved with a whole host of amazing female artists, cheering on our women’s team to bring it home again.”

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, who recently received an honourary degree from the University of Sheffield for her work in inclusivity, continued to gush over the England team: “The Lionesses are the future and I am so proud and excited to get behind them this summer. Recording it was very fun. Can’t believe I’m on a song with Melanie C. Baby Becky is quaking.”

Listen to ‘Call Me A Lioness’ below.