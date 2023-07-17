Self Esteem’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor awarded honorary degree by the University of Sheffield









Rotherham-born Self Esteem singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor, also known as Self Esteem, will be awarded an honorary degree by the University Sheffield for her widespread success and public championing of inclusive and diverse communities.

The chart-topping singer will be given the Doctor of Music accolade during a ceremony today for students studying in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Known for her edgy, contemporary pop hits, Taylor is known for speaking out about current issues like body image and lack of female representation in the music industry. She acts as a proud ambassador for Sheffield, performing at Glastonbury in a Meadow Hall-inspired outfit, which was designed in Sheffield.

Taylor recently composed music for the West End and Broadway play Prima Facie, which stars Jodie Comer. Her second studio album, Prioritise Pleasure, reached number 11 in the UK albums chart, also garnering Brit and Mercury Prize nominations.

Taylor said: “I am insanely chuffed to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Sheffield. I love Sheffield with all my heart and to be acknowledged like this bolsters my dream of changing so much for people in music like me. I am overwhelmed, galvanised and energised! Also thrilled to finally get a cute pic of me in a cap and gown, not gonna lie.”

“Rebecca Lucy Taylor follows a long line of successful musicians who have continued to put Sheffield on the map,” Professor Gill Valentine, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said. “Her work to promote inclusive and diverse communities aligns with our values at the University, and we are pleased to welcome her into the wider University of Sheffield family”.

Adding: “We are incredibly proud to recognise the achievements of all our honorary graduates, who have contributed so much in their respective fields. We hope they will go on to be advocates and ambassadors for the University, as well as help inspire our students to success during the next stage of their lives.”

Taylor will be joining 11 other notable figures with links to the city during summer graduation ceremonies, including Olympic gold medallist hockey player Hollie Pearne-Webb and author Bernardine Evaristo.