Wolf Alice perform ‘Smile’ live from The Pool studio









Captured at London’s The Pool Studio, Wolf Alice have just shared a live video of themselves performing ‘Smile, taken from the Tour Deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2021 album Blue Weekend. The expanded LP also includes three other live renditions of tracks from the Blue Weekend album, as well as a cover of Alex G’s stunning 2017 track ‘Bobby’.

Blending fuzz-laden rock riffs with a vocal performance evocative of A Tribe Called Quest’s hip-hop classic ‘Can I Kick It?’, ‘Smile’ sees Wolf Alice honing in on the high-octane gloom-rock sound that has made them one of the UK’s most successful alternative acts.

This new video comes shortly after the band performed ‘Delicious Things’ with a full orchestra and choir at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been all good news for Wolf Alice. The group were recently forced to postpone their UK tour due to concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Wolf Alice have said that they are “absolutely gutted” with the postponement, but pointed out that the decision had been made to guarantee the safety of their audience: “People’s safety and access to our concerts is of the utmost importance to us and we feel that is something we can’t ensure at these large indoor shows,” the band stated.

Wolf Alice haven’t yet confirmed when the postponed tour dates will take place, but have said that they “will be making an announcement in the following weeks”. As is customary, all the tickets for the cancelled dates will remain valid, while refunds will be available to those who are unable to attend the rescheduled concerts.

See the performance, below.

Wolf Alice’s postponed UK tour:

JANUARY 2022

5 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

7 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

9 – Newcastle, City Hall

10 – Norwich, UEA

12 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

13 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

14 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

15 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

18 – London, Eventim Apollo

19 – London, Eventim Apollo

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

22 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

23 – Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

24 – Dublin, Olympia

25 – Dublin, Olympia

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 – Plymouth, Pavilions

30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

31 – Bristol, O2 Academy