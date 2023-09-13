Wolf Alice make live return at intimate London charity show









Wolf Alice made their live at a special charity gig at London’s Sebright Arms on September 9th, treating fans to covers of songs by The Pogues, Alex G and more.

The band’s first concert of 2023 was booked as part of Barnfest, an all-day event involving a healthy variety of artists established and aspiring, which looks to raise money for the children’s cancer charity Flynne’s Barn.

During the performance, the band delivered a performance of Alex G’s ‘Bobby,’ a track featured on the deluxe edition of their 2021 album Blue Weekend.

They also showcased their take on classics like The Pogues’ ‘I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Everyday’, Johnny Flynn’s ‘The Water’, and the traditional American folk song ‘Plastic Jesus’. Wolf Alice also offered up several acoustic versions of their own songs.

Elsewhere, the group recently joined forces with Mel C and Self Esteem for the track ‘Call Me A Lioness’, specifically recorded in support of the England Women’s World Cup squad.

The track arrived on July 19th as a celebration of the Lioness’ win at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 and an encouraging anthem ahead of the World Cup. Sadly, England bowed out with a silver medal following a devastating final against Spain.

See their full set-list from the Sebright Arms show below.

See more Wolf Alice live at Sebright Arms in support of @flynnesbarn [9/9/23] pic.twitter.com/PRQwDYdKbI — gherkin rowsell (@gherkinrowsell) September 11, 2023