Winona Ryder names her favourite films of all time









Winona Ryder is among the most beloved figures in the film industry, having worked with acclaimed filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and many others. Throughout her career, Ryder has tackled widely differing roles and has garnered some of the most prestigious accolades in the process.

In recent years, Ryder has experienced an unprecedented comeback through her work on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things which has transformed her into a household name. The sci-fi show has become an integral part of contemporary popular culture, and her performance as Joyce Byers has received universal acclaim.

When the latest season of Stranger Things came out earlier this year, Ryder spoke about the dangers of being a child actor and her own experiences as one. She said: “I have very, very mixed feelings about children in the industry — I was one — and I am just exceedingly proud of the kids that they are, and they’ve become”.

While commenting on the Stranger Things cast, the actress revealed the advice she gave them: “I remember saying to them, ‘The work is the reward. You’re doing it for this moment when we’re in the scene.’ And they got that right away, and they can remind me of that now sometimes when things can seem a bit overwhelming”.

Over the years, Ryder has been asked about her taste in cinema on multiple occasions. Alongside the works of pioneers such as John Cassavetes and Peter Weir, she has also cited some of her own films. We have made a compilation of her favourite movies for you, and the selection is definitely a fascinating one.

Among the classics listed, the claustrophobic steampunk masterpiece Brazil stands out as one of the most singular creations from the mind of Terry Gilliam. A prescient examination of a dystopian surveillance state, Brazil is an essential watch for all film fans.

Ryder also cited the 1985 Swedish gem My Life as a Dog which received widespread acclaim and several accolades. It is a moving coming-of-age story about a young boy who has to adapt to a new life after being separated from his immediate family.

Check out the full list below.

Winona Ryder’s favourite films:

Withnail and I (Bruce Robinson, 1987)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Francis Ford Coppola, 1992)

The Age of Innocence (Martin Scorsese, 1993)

A Face in the Crowd (Elia Kazan, 1957)

To Kill A Mockingbird (Robert Mulligan, 1962)

Opening Night (John Cassavetes, 1977)

Tempest (Paul Mazursky, 1982)

Walkabout (Nicolas Roeg, 1971)

Picnic at Hanging Rock (Peter Weir, 1975)

Gallipoli (Peter Weir, 1981)

Don’t Look Now (Nicolas Roeg, 1973)

West Side Story (Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, 1961)

Something Wild (Jonathan Demme, 1986)

The Stripper (Franklin J. Schaffner, 1963)

Brazil (Terry Gilliam, 1985)

My Life as a Dog (Lasse Hallström, 1985)

