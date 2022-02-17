Willie Nelson cancels indoor concerts due to Covid-19 concerns









Veteran songwriter Willie Nelson has made a decision regarding his forthcoming concerts. Nelson feels that playing inside venues might prove unsafe, both for him and his audience. As a result, the artist has decided to postpone the shows until it is safer to do so.

“We are cancelling our indoor headline shows until the Covid situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” Nelson’s representative wrote in a statement. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

His publicist informed Billboard that the songwriter has cancelled all his upcoming concerts, barring his Luck Reunion show on March 17th, which he traditionally holds each and every year at his own ranch outside of Austin, Texas.

At 88, Nelson is in a high-risk category, and although he’s said to be vaccinated, the virus is likely too great a risk to proceed with. There are still some dates on his website which may be postponed in the future. According to reports, the singer will be happy to perform outdoors once it is safe to do so.

Nelson shared ‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’, the lead single for his latest album A Beautiful Time. The album will be released on April 29th, and will be the 73rd album in his solo canon. The singer-songwriter released his first single in 1957.

A mainstay of ‘outlaw country’ since the 1970s, Nelson has used his celebrity status in recent years to fight for the legalisation of marijuana. His 2018 single ‘Vote ‘Em Out’ was written as a rejoinder to the Trump administration that worked against the philosophies that he had spent most of his adult life espousing.

The guitarist made his first major motion picture appearance in The Electric Horseman. He worked with director Michael Mannon the probing 1981 effort Thief before making a number of cameo appearances as himself in Austin Powers, The Simpsons and Beerfest. He can be seen singing ‘Always On My Mind’ in Swing Vote, a polemical comedy about changing tides, presidents and politics.