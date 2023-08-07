William Friedkin, ‘The Exorcist’ director, dead at 87









After bringing horror to movie fans around the world, director William Friedkin has passed away at the age of 87.

Friedkin was best known for being the director of 1973’s The Exorcist, which became an emblematic film in the horror genre.

After his turn into horror, Friedkin also lent his talents to films such as 1985’s To Live and Die in LA and The Guardian.

Friedkin’s final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshal was set to premiere in Venice this year. He is survived by his fourth wife Lansing, as well as his two sons.