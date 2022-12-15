Will Smith was spat on during improvised 'Emancipation' scene









Will Smith has revealed that he was spat on during an improvised Emancipation scene. Antoine Fuqua’s historical film oversees Peter, played by Smith, fleeing from a plantation. The film exhibits several difficult and unsettling images, one of which sees Peter being assaulted by Sergeant Howard, played by Steve Ogg.

During a Red Table Takeover session with his three children, Trey, Jaden and Willow, Smith revealed this behind-the-scene information, sharing that the act was unexpectedly visceral. “One of the first days on set, there is a scene with one of the actors, and he leans down in my face and says, ‘You a cold one, ain’t you?’ and then he ad-libbed…” Smith shared before gesturing spitting. His kids laugh at their father’s reenactment of physical disgust, and the star then continues: “I was like, ‘Makeup!’ No, but it was like… Whoa, every actor on this set was taking it really, really seriously.”

Smith also shared the role’s emotionally taxing responsibility and aftermath, stating: “As the years have gone on, I’ve gotten more and more locked into these characters for longer periods of time. And it’s just the weight of this story, the weight of these experiences – the quality of these actors. It was emotionally; it was physically, it was spiritually taxing.”

Smith also shared how co-star Ben Foster, a slave hunter in the film, held back on eye contact with the actor for six months of shooting. “Ben just walked past me and didn’t say nothing,” Smith said. “I was like, ‘Oh, he must not have seen me.’ And then, for six months, he didn’t speak to me, he didn’t make eye contact with me, he didn’t say a word. He didn’t acknowledge me for six months.”

“But what he did that first day, I was like, ‘Yup, got it.’ We’re not playing. This is real. This is serious. We’re not fooling around with these ideas,” he added. “I really credit Ben for clicking me into the next gear of depth and focus.”

Then Smith discussed Foster’s first look at a shot with Smith and Fuqua on the last day of the shoot: “He watches the shot, and Antoine says, ‘I’m happy. We got it’. Then I look over at Ben, it’s the last day, and he [extends his hand] and says, ‘Nice to meet you.'”

Smith has also addressed how some may be hesitant to engage with his new work following the star slapping comedian Christ Rock after a poor joke at the 2022 Academy Awards. “I completely understand. If someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith stated. “My deepest concern is my team – Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career.”

Emancipation is available to watch on AppleTV. Check out the trailer below.