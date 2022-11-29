Will Smith says he "understands" critics of new movie 'Emancipation'









Just a week ahead of the release of his new film, Emancipation, Will Smith has said he “understands” if people don’t feel ready to support his work following his behaviour at the Oscars. Smith made headlines for slapping Chris Rock live on air after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident occurred shortly before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. After submitting numerous apologies, he eventually resigned from the Academy and was subsequently banned from all Academy events for the next decade.

Smith’s new film, Emancipation, is directed by Training Days’ Antoine Fuqua and stars Smith as an enslaved man called Peter who successfully escapes a plantation in Louisiana after being brutally whipped. During his long journey north – by way of Louisiana’s treacherous swampland – he must outsmart both man and mud.

The role is Smith’s first since the Chris Rock slap incident. During a conversation with Kevin McCarthy, Smith was asked how he would respond to someone not feeling ready to support his new work. The actor replied: “I completely understand. If someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith replied. “My deepest concern is my team – Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career.”

He continued: “The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalise my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for.”

Concluding, Smith said: “I’m hoping that the material – the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognise and support the incredible artists in and around this film.” Emancipation is set for release on December 9th via Apple +.