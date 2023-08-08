Will Smith says he “went too far” during the shooting slavery film, ‘Emancipation’









In an unexpected revelation, actor Will Smith opened up about his recent film experience, confessing that he may have delved “too far” into his character’s psyche while preparing for Emancipation.

Emancipation, directed by the esteemed Antoine Fuqua, who is known for Training Day, is a gripping historical action thriller released last year. Set in the tumultuous 1860s, the narrative centres on a runaway slave named Peter, portrayed by Smith, as he bravely attempts to break free from a Louisiana plantation.

The insight into Smith’s experience came during his appearance on Kevin Hart’s chat show series, Hart To Heart. Smith shared, “I went too far in Emancipation,” and continued: “Just bringing it up, I start to get teary. I wanted to feel the degradation of slavery, and I went too far in”.

One particularly intense memory Smith recollected from the film’s set involved an unnerving episode. Eager to resonate deeply with his character’s plight, the actor chose to experience the “real weight” of chains around his neck. However, this led to a moment of genuine concern when the key to unlock the chains failed to work immediately.

Recounting the incident, Smith revealed, “I’m standing there and they’re running around and they couldn’t get me out of it. I’m standing there in those chains, right on that hyperventilating edge.”

Nevertheless, despite the gruelling challenges faced during the film’s production, Smith expressed a deep sense of gratitude.

He remarked, “I wouldn’t give it back. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had as an actor. Peter introduced me to God. My faith got solid after working on that movie.”