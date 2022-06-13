Will Smith planning return with 'I Am Legend 2'









It’s been a few months since Will Smith took to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards to slap presenter Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and pop culture has just only recovered.

Having barely appeared publicly since the event, Smith is plotting to return to the silver screen with a sequel to his beloved sci-fi movie I Am Legend. Playing the loneliest man in New York City, the well-known blockbuster followed a plague that kills off the majority of humanity, leaving Smith’s Robert Neville alone in the city to find a cure.

The sequel would see the actor buddy up with Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, with the pair also serving as producers for the new film.

Despite the events of the 2022 Oscar ceremony, according to The Sun, Smith “remains attached” to the sequel project, further adding, “The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers”.

As the source close to the tabloid newspaper added, “The script is being written mentioning his character and as of yet, Will remains attached to the project…The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him”.

